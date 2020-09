07:53 Reported News Briefs Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Elul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20 Kochav Yair council head: If they put us on list of 40, we'll appeal Yuval Arad, head of the Kochav Yair Tzur Yigal Council, announced in an interview with Galei Tzahal: "If they put us on the list of forty, we will appeal to the High Court and ask for an order that will stop this decision." ► ◄ Last Briefs