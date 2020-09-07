|
News BriefsElul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20
PA threatens to cut ties with countries that relocate embassies
Saeb Erekat, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), threatened on Sunday that the Palestinian Authority will sever ties with "any country that will move or open its embassy to Jerusalem".
“We urge all nation states to abide by international law, including security council resolutions 478 and 2334. Violating international law is a sign of weakness not strength,” tweeted Erekat.
