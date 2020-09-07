Jordan, PA stress importance of 'two-state solution'

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday met with the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat to discuss the latest developments of the Palestinian cause, the Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, the two discussed the efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict on the basis of the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital, said a Foreign Ministry statement.