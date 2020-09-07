|
Saudi-led coalition destroys drone fired by Houthis
The Saudi-led coalition forces fighting in Yemen on Sunday intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by Iran-backed Houthis targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region, the official Saudi Arabian news agency SPA said.
The coalition had said earlier that it intercepted and destroyed another explosive-laden drone over Yemeni airspace that Houthis fired towards Saudi Arabia.
