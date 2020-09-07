|
02:23
Reported
News BriefsElul 18, 5780 , 07/09/20
Britain to set October 15 deadline for deal with EU
Britain has set a deadline of October 15 to strike a free-trade deal with the European Union, and if none is agreed both sides should “accept that and move on,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to say on Monday, according to Reuters.
Britain left the EU on January 31 but there has been little progress on a new trade deal after a status-quo transition arrangement ends in December.
Last Briefs