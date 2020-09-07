Mayor of Elad: There's no one to talk to in the Ministry of Health

The mayor of Elad, Yisrael Porush, spoke on Sunday evening about the COVID-19 cases in his city, which has been defined as a “red city”.

"There are about 300 patients in the city. With the number of families with many children, we had to reach 1,500 isolated, but there are barely 100 listed in the computers. For more than a month, I have been asking the Ministry of Health to isolate the families so we can enforce – but there is no one to talk to," Porush told Galei Tzahal (Army Radio) in an interview.