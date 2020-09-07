Iran says those behind Natanz blast identified

An Iranian official said on Sunday that the country’s security bodies have identified the saboteurs behind the July 2 explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility.

“This incident was unfortunately an act of sabotage and the security organizations should study the incident thoroughly and they have to speak about it and their investigations will continue,” Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said, according to the semiofficial Fars news agency.