New coronavirus restrictions go into effect

The Ministerial Committee has decided to impose a nightly curfew starting tomorrow (Monday) on 40 'red' municipalities in the country.

The closures will take effect starting tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. and last till 5:00 a.m. in the mornings. In addition, a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people in closed areas and 20 in open areas will be enforced. The school system will be shut down again with the exception of special ed.

During the nightly curfews, residents will be allowed within 500 meters of their places of residence. Businesses, with the exception of "essential institutions" will also shut down every evening starting with 7 pm.

The Ministry of Health will publish the list of 'red' cities where restrictions will apply, after its approval by the Ministerial Committee for the Declaration of a Restricted Areas.