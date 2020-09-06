Bnei Brak to remain open - till Tuesday

Yeshiva studies will continue as planned during the day tomorrow (Monday) in Bnei Brak.

Residents of the predominantly-haredi city will see a nightly curfew imposed in the evening.

Members of Bnei Brak's city hall welcomed the government's decision to hold off implementation of the lockdown, saying that while the current measures are expected to be "painful enough," "We are grateful that the threat of lockdown has been [temporarily] removed from our city."