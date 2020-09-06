Gantz more right-wing than Netanyahu?

DM Benny Gantz has approved construction of almost 5,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria, raising the question of whether he's more right wing than Netanyahu.

The PM has frozen settlement construction over the past half year. Speaker of the Knesset MK Yariv Levin said Netanyahu had put a halt to additional building in hopes that the US administration would approve Israel's application of sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria.