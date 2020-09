21:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Curfews to be imposed on 40 cities across Israel Read more Residents of 'red' cities will be allowed to travel to work, but schools will be closed. PM: 'We'll discuss national lockdown this week.' ► ◄ Last Briefs