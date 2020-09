21:22 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Can the CV-19 be transferred via internal piping? Researchers in China are claiming the coronavirus can be transferred via internal home water piping or air conditioning after tenants in the same residential building contracted the virus despite not coming into direct contact with each other. ► ◄ Last Briefs