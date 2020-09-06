Lapid: Gov't no longer 'just' detached - now it's also dangerous

Opposition leader Yair Lapid sharply attacked the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"This government is no longer just detached - it's dangerous," said Lapid. "Health professionals, economists, local leaders construct plans for handling the virus, and in comes the government, and destroys these based on personal conviction."

''If that's what you think is right for public welfare and the economy, go ahead and do it. If you're doing it because you're afraid of each other and this results in paralysis and crooked decisions, resign today," added Lapid.