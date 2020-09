17:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Jewish professor at GWU admits to faking Afro-Latina identity Read more Jessica Krug dropped from George Washington University's 2020-2021 school year after admitting she faked an Afro-Latina identity. ► ◄ Last Briefs