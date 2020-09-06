|
17:22
Reported
News BriefsElul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20
'Netanyahu freezing construction after scrapping sovereignty'
Natan Engelsman, chairman of the Likud's national headquarters, criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu for freezing construction in Judea and Samaria for over six months.
"Netanyahu continues to freeze construction in Judea and Samaria after de facto relinquishing application of sovereignty. As an ideological headquarters, we strive to conceptually and objectively criticize those who harm the settlement movement," he stated.
