Liberman: Netanyahu not afraid of God - but of his Knesset reps

Avigdor Liberman slammed PM Netanyahu for giving in to pressure imposed by haredi parties to prevent a lockdown in 'red' cities with mostly religious populations.

"We're all prisoners. Did you happen to make plans for the High Holidays? Too bad you didn't run these by [Shas leader Aryeh] Deri and [head of UTJ Yaakov] Litzman. As a result of them pressuring Netanyahu to keep haredi cities open, his fallback plan may include closing down the entire country from Rosh Hashanna to the end of Succot. Netanyahu isn't afraid of God - just his representatives in the Knesset," stated Liberman cynically.