16:41
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20

300 yeshiva students test positive for CV-19

The Rina Shel Torah yeshiva in Carmiel neighborhood of Haifa reported that almost all of its students had contracted the coronavirus.

Approximately 300 students tested positive for CV-19 as the mayor of Carmiel ordered the yeshiva to temporarily shut down, placing a team of guards to prevent students from entering the facility.

The Coronavirus Cabinet is considering imposing a general lockdown prior to the High Holidays.

