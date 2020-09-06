|
Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20
300 yeshiva students test positive for CV-19
The Rina Shel Torah yeshiva in Carmiel neighborhood of Haifa reported that almost all of its students had contracted the coronavirus.
Approximately 300 students tested positive for CV-19 as the mayor of Carmiel ordered the yeshiva to temporarily shut down, placing a team of guards to prevent students from entering the facility.
The Coronavirus Cabinet is considering imposing a general lockdown prior to the High Holidays.
