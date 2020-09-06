More than 60,000 food packages to be distributed in 'red' cities

More than 60,000 packages of dry food have will be distributed as part of the 'Bnei Chayil' program, led by the Ministry of Defense, and operated in "red" cities and villages.

As part of the expected lockdown in cities with high coronavirus infection rates, packages will be distributed in the nursing homes and family homes of elderly citizens according to individual requirements.

The Ministry of Defense announced the project would be carried out by Home Front Command officers and soldiers in coordination with program staff.

