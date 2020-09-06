One wounded in brawl on Balfour Street in Bat Yam

A 30-year-old man was moderately to severely wounded in a brawl on Balfour Street in Bat Yam. MDA paramedics evacuated him to Wolfson Hospital with injuries to his lower body.

MDA paramedic Arie Farkash said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the man lying inside an apartment suffering from bleeding injuries to his body. We provided him with medical treatment that included stopping bleeding and bandages and evacuated him to hospital while his condition was moderate to severe."