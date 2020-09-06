13:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Betar: 'Closure didn't prove itself; it's abusing 10,000s of families' Beitar Illit Mayor Meir Rubinstein, in a hearing with Maj. Gen. Roni Noma, sharply attacked the expected decision on a closure. "Closure didn't prove itself. This is abuse of tens of thousands of haredi families. The closure only increases the morbidity and doesn't reduce it. The haredi public will hold accountable whoever signs the closure order," the Mayor said. ► ◄ Last Briefs