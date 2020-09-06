13:42
  Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20

Preliminary report: Attempted stabbing attack at Ariel Junction

Preliminary report of an attempted stabbing attack at Ariel Junction in Samaria.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The IDF Spokesman said: "This was a stabbing attempt. A terrorist arrived at the soldiers' post at Ariel Square in the direction of the city. He pulled out a knife and tried to stab the soldiers but was unsuccessful and fled the scene. There are no casualties to our forces. The suspect was wearing dark jeans and a short shirt and a black mask on his face. At the moment, Ariel Square is blocked in all directions. The terrorist was apprehended."

