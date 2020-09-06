Gamzu: 'Attacks against me are organized and unpleasant'

Coronavirus commissar Professor Roni Gamzu said in a Knesset debate "The attacks against me are organized and unpleasant - it was meant to weaken me. They chose a commissioner who is anti-closure. They even called me a coronavirus denier. There's no need to rush to closures. When I arrived there were 1,800 infected a day and I was shouted at for quarantine. Cabinet meetings need to address this requirement. And even now I'm running away from it.

"Some people call me crazy for opening the education system. I see society and the economy and the difficulties of the people, and of course I see haredi and Arab society. Part of that stems from problems that haven't been addressed for years in these societies."