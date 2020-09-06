Subject to hearing: Cities expected to enter week-long closure

Among the cities that are expected to be closed for a week: Umm al-Fahm, Elad, Tira, Kfar Qassem, Bnei Brak, Beitar Illit, and Emanuel. In addition, a number of neighborhoods in eastern Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, and Likiya are also candidates for closure.

Among neighborhoods: Wadi al-Juz, Issawiya, a-Tur, a-Sheikh, Bab a-Zahara, and Sheikh Jarrah in eastern Jerusalem, as well as the neighborhoods of Ramat Beit Shemesh A and C and neighborhoods 7,8 in Likiya.

The decision will be made subject to a hearing for the cities as well as subject to the approval by the Coronavirus Cabinet.