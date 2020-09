13:19 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Death of boy who collapsed during Jerusalem football game determined At Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem, the death of the 14-year-old boy who collapsed this morning during a football game on Mahal Street in the city was determined. ► ◄ Last Briefs