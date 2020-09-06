Jerusalem boy who collapsed taken to hospital

MDA teams evacuated 14-year-old boy to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem who collapsed during sports activity on Mahal Street in the city.

MDA paramedics Noam Levy and Moshe Hemed said: "When we arrived at the field, we saw the boy lying on the grass unconscious, with no pulse and no breathing. We quickly began to perform medical tests. We were told that he had a medical background. We provided first aid that included resuscitation and a defibrillator, we put him in an intensive care ambulance and evacuated him to hospital in critical condition while continuing to perform resuscitation."