Indictment against Dolev farmer who prevented lynch

The Central District Attorney's Office this morning filed an indictment in the Central District Court against Eitan Ze'ev (27), a resident of Dolev, for aggravated injury in aggravated circumstances.

According to the indictment, on July 5, around 1:00 PM, the defendant arrived with his six friends to work on an agricultural plot near the Bidiya village, carrying a licensed handgun.

While the members of the group ate lunch, dozens of Muslims arrived and blocked the access path to the plot with vehicles. The defendant approached and asked them to clear the access path so that they could leave the place.

At this point, an altercation broke out between the farmers and the Muslims. The defendant tried to keep the attackers away with a gun in his hand. At one point, the defendant was standing in front of one of the Muslims, while a few meters behind him the complainant was standing. The defendant pushed him with his hand and aimed the gun near the attacker's head, firing one bullet near his ear. The bullet hit the complainant, who collapsed to the ground. The complainant was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.