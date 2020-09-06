'He pulled out knife and stabbed him six times in the back'

The Central District Attorney's Office filed an indictment this morning in the Central District Court against Assaf Bergig (18), for the murder of Yoshayahu Bloom at the beach in Rishon Letzion, for aggravated assault and obstruction of justice.

Yuval Bracha (21) was indicted for aggravated assault, solicitation for aggravated assault, and aiding and abetting.

An indictment was also filed in the Rishon Letzion Magistrate's Court against Chen Dassah (19), Wassam Bader (21), Mor Tsarfati (25), and a 17-year-old minor including the following offenses (each defendant according to his part in the indictment): Assault under aggravated circumstances, possession of a dangerous drug not for self-consumption, and disruption of legal proceedings.