Bnei Brak: 'Public won't accept closure, there'll be rage in streets'

Bnei Brak Deputy Mayor Adv. Gedaliah Ben Shimon sharply attacked the government and the possibility of closing in his city following the increase in positive coronavirus tests.

In an interview with 103FM radio he said: "We'll be imprisoned in the city; we're part of the decree and the tragedy called closure. The law is law, it should be equal for everyone, in this case it's a selective closure and an experimental closure.

"From the Passover holiday they made a closure that didn't help; the coronavirus plague doesn't distinguish between a police checkpoint or lack of - the level of morbidity decreased not because of the closure, it decreased because they were treated. There was a horror of panic among the public which isn't there today. The public will not be led like a herd, the public will not accept the closure, there will be rage erupting in the streets."

He later attacked the Prime Minister, "Netanyahu ignores it, he lets other people do the dirty work. There'll be pressure on the rabbis to resign from the government. I'll sit in my house in the coronavirus incubator while other people in Tel Aviv go to the beach and demonstrations?"