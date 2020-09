09:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Argentina: Former DAIA president passes away Read more Former President of the Delegation of Jewish Associations in Argentina (DAIA) Dr. Jorge Kirszenbaum has passed away at the age of 74. ► ◄ Last Briefs