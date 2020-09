09:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Elul 17, 5780 , 06/09/20 Foreign citizen arrested after trying to steal equipment from school Police arrested a 47-year-old foreign citizen on suspicion of breaking into a school on Kibbutz Gesher Haziv over the weekend and trying to steal computers there. His remand was extended. ► ◄ Last Briefs