MK Pindrus against red cities closure: 'Collective punishment'

United Torah Judaism Knesset faction Chairman Yitzhak Pindrus commented on coronavirus in the haredi sector: "I'm a resident of the Jewish Quarter. There are 15 registered patients here - some are not here at all and the neighborhood has turned red. No one can understand why," he told Reshet Bet.

On Gamzu and Edelstein's proposal to impose a closure on "red" cities: "This seems to be collective punishment in an unjustified and wrong place."