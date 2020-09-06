MK Kahane: 'Religious Zionist institutions on brink of collapse'

Following the budget crisis plaguing religious Zionist institutions due to the coronavirus crisis and the lack of a state budget, MK Matan Kahane (Yamina) today submitted an urgent appeal to the Finance Minister: "Religious Zionist institutions are on the verge of collapse. The Treasury must consider this before it is too late," he said.

In his address to the Finance Minister, MK Kahane wrote: "I was informed that there is a budget increase of NIS 11 billion to the 2020 budget. I address you urgently to help with the economic crisis that is plaguing religious Zionist institutions, almost across the board."