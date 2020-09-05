R' Kanievsky sends letter of support to MK Gafni after hospitalization

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky sent the head of the Finance Committee and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party MK Moshe Gafni a personal letter of encouragement following Gafni's hospital stay.

MK Gafni was released from the Ma'aynei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak last weekend after undergoing two cardiac catheterizations procedures.

In his letter, Rabbi Kanievsky wishes Gafni a full recovery and adds a personal blessing for a happy and healthy New Year as a "representative of the Torah world."