Modi'in: 2nd grader contracts virus

After a 2nd grader in the Ramon school in Modi'in tested positive for COVID-19, the school's teaching staff and student body were placed in quarantine.

Kan News reported that teachers from the Mor High School and Nitzavim Elementary School came down with virus-like symptoms, forcing students to be placed in protective quarantine.

A kindergarten in the country was also shut down after six staff members were placed in quarantine after coming in contact with virus carriers.