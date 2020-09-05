|
22:48
Reported
News BriefsElul 16, 5780 , 05/09/20
Modi'in: 2nd grader contracts virus
After a 2nd grader in the Ramon school in Modi'in tested positive for COVID-19, the school's teaching staff and student body were placed in quarantine.
Kan News reported that teachers from the Mor High School and Nitzavim Elementary School came down with virus-like symptoms, forcing students to be placed in protective quarantine.
A kindergarten in the country was also shut down after six staff members were placed in quarantine after coming in contact with virus carriers.
