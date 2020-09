22:47 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5780 , 05/09/20 Elul 16, 5780 , 05/09/20 Soldier who died in 'nature party' named Read more Ariel Yoav Zafrir, 19, named as soldier who died of heatstroke at 'nature party.' ► ◄ Last Briefs