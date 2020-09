21:50 Reported News Briefs Elul 16, 5780 , 05/09/20 Elul 16, 5780 , 05/09/20 New poll: Yamina gains at Yesh Atid's expense Read more New poll shows Yamina passing Yesh Atitd, as Yesh Atid gains 15 seats with Yair Lapid at its head, and 13 if headed by Ofer Shelah. ► ◄ Last Briefs