Itamar fire damages surrounding orchards, Chabad house

Shortly before Shabbat yesterday (Friday), a huge fire broke out in the Itamar community of Samaria.

The fire, which apparently broke out as a result of a break in a local power line, consumed numerous acres of orchards in the area. Dozens of residents and soldiers were able to repel the blaze before it reached the first rows of houses.

The strong fire combined with hot winds spread quickly and completely destroyed the Chabad house and flour mill of the Melel family.

Local residents are taking part in the effort to provide the family the assistance they need to rebuild the facility.