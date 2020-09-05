|
News BriefsElul 16, 5780 , 05/09/20
Serbia to move embassy to Jlem
Following a White House summit normalizing economic ties between Kosovo and Serbia, the two former foes expanded on their ties with Israel.
While Kosovo, a Muslim-majority nation, established economic ties with the Jewish state, Israel's long-time diplomatic ally Serbia said it was moving its embassy to Jerusalem.
The moves promise to foster economic and diplomatic relations between the countries and bolster President Trump's presidential campaign.
