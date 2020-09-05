'I am innocent', Charlie Hebdo attack suspect says

A primary suspect in the trial over the 2015 massacres at the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and elsewhere in Paris denied on Friday any responsibility for the attacks carried out by terrorists, one of whom was a close associate.

Ali Riza Polat, a 35-year-old Franco-Turkish man, was jailed a few weeks after the terror attack, with investigators saying he tried to flee the country several times heading for Syria, AFP reported.

