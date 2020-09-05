Erdan welcomes agreement establishing relations with Kosovo

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Friday welcomed the news that Kosovo will recognize the State of Israel, and both Kosovo and Serbia will move their respective embassies to Jerusalem.

"Another breakthrough, another Muslim country normalizing ties with Israel. After the UAE & Kosovo, I believe more Muslim & Arab states will opt for peace, leaving the Palestinians isolated. Perhaps this will convince future Palestinian leaders to make concessions for peace,” Erdan wrote on Twitter.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)