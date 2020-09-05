'The person who should lead Yesh Atid is Yair Lapid'

MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) on Friday expressed support for the chairman of his party, Yair Lapid, after MK Ofer Shelah declared his intention to unseat Lapid as leader of Yesh Atid.

"I think the person who should lead Yesh Atid in the upcoming elections is Yair Lapid. If there is a referendum within the party, that is what I will say," Stern said in an interview on the Ofira & Berkovic program, which airs on Channel 12.

