Judges clear Dutch right-wing leader of inciting hatred

A Dutch court has cleared right-wing politician Geert Wilders of inciting hatred and discrimination, but upheld his conviction for insulting a racial group, the BBC reported Friday.

Wilders was accused of leading calls for "fewer Moroccans" in the Netherlands at a rally in 2014.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)