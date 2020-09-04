'Palestine has become a victim of Trump's electoral ambitions'

Senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official Saeb Erekat on Friday slammed Serbia's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"Palestine has become a victim of the electoral ambitions of President Trump, whose team would take any action, no matter how destructive for peace... to achieve his re-election" in November, tweeted Erekat, the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

