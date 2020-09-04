Kosovo welcomes Israeli recognition

Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi on Friday welcomed the agreement to establish ties between his country and Israel.

“I welcome the announcement of Israeli PM Netanyahu about the genuine intention to recognize Kosovo and establish diplomatic relations. Kosovo will keep its promise to place its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem,” tweeted Thaçi.

