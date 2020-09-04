Trump: More Islamic and Arab nations will recognize Israel

US President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed the agreement which will see Kosovo and Israel establishing diplomatic ties, and hinted that more Arab countries intend to reach similar agreements with Israel.

“Another great day for peace with Middle East – Muslim-majority Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalize ties and establish diplomatic relations. Well-done! More Islamic and Arab nations will follow soon!” he tweeted.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)