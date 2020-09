17:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20 Elul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20 Iran's enriched uranium 10times more than nuclear agreement allows The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that Iran's quantity of enriched uranium is ten times more that the amount allowed in the framework of the nuclear agreement it signed in 2014. ► ◄ Last Briefs