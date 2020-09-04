Geert Wilders cleared of incitement

Far-right Dutch politician Geert wilders has been cleared of incitement and discrimination against an ethnic group. The incitement charge stemmed from a political rally in 2014 when Wilders led chants for "fewer Moroccans."

The judges affirmed that these chants were insulting to Moroccans living in the Netherlands but did not rule that they crossed the line of incitement or discrimination against them.

The 56-year-old Wilders had maintained that his words should be protected by his right to freedom of expression.

Prosecutors had sought jail time and a fine for Mr. Wilders but he will not suffer no punishment or sentence, despite being convicted of insulting an ethnic group.