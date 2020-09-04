Report: Arab city adjacent to Kfar Saba protests lockdown

The Arab city of Tayibe which is located north of Kfar Saba has protested its designation as a red city and the lockdown being imposed on it Monday due to this status.

"We should be designated as nothing more than a yellow city," a Tayibe spokesman stated according to a report from IDF radio.

Tayibe has a population of 47,000 Israeli Arabs -- that is, Arabs who have been within the State of Israel's borders since 1948. They are generally less radicalized than Arabs living in Judea and Samaria, the so-called West Bank.