News BriefsElul 15, 5780 , 04/09/20
Tunnel discovered on Temple Mount quickly sealed by Waqf
A large tile that sank this week near the southern retaining wall of the Temple Mount revealed an ancient tunnel below. The police initially prevented the Waqf from covering the hole where the tile sank but it was filled in the next day.
A spokesman for the Regavim organization which monitors illegal Arab construction declared that this action by the Waqf is a symbolic act meant to diminish Jewish sovereignty over the Temple Mount.
