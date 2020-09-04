Trump advisor Greenblatt confirms role in El Al acquisition

Trump attorney and senior advisor Jason Greenblatt has confirmed yesterday's announcement regarding his role in the acquisition of El Al.

"Delighted to join Aviation Eagles Wings as an advisor to acquire El Al & ensure a secure future. We're in an historical period for Israel and its national airline, wiith new opportunities for airlines to the UAE and points east. Israel needs and deserves a strong national airline," Greenblatt tweeted.

Twenty-year-old Eli Rosenberg, an Israeli citizen, has been negotiating to take control of the airline. His father is New York businessman Kenny Rosenberg, who owns nursing homes and other medical facilities.